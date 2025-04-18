Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India, April 18 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) conducted a mock drill at Nexus One Mall on Friday as part of its fire and rescue service operation, in coordination with multiple emergency response agencies.

The mock drill aimed to test preparedness for fire emergencies in high-rise buildings, involving personnel from the AMC Fire Department, Ahmedabad Police, Gujarat State Disaster Response Team, and the 108 Emergency Response System.

"The AMC Chief Fire Officer, the fire brigade, the Ahmedabad police, and the Gujarat State Disaster Response Team under the 108 Emergency Response System were present for the mock drill," an AMC official said.

Divisional Fire Officer SB Jadeja of the Ahmedabad Fire Department said the drill provided hands-on training to the fire department teams for managing real-life emergencies.

"Considering the fire assessment in high-rise buildings, basic training on fire audit, safe evacuation, emergency search and rescue operations, and operating fire protection systems was provided to the Ahmedabad Fire Department team," Jadeja said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the Parishkar 1 apartments in the Khokhra area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday, officials said.

In the visuals, smoke was seen billowing out of the apartment.

According to the officials, five fire tenders rushed to the scene to control the fire.

No casualties were reported. A child was rescued by the residents of the apartments during the fire. (ANI)

