Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 15 (ANI): In line with the efforts to realise the dream of the Olympics 2036 and develop world-class sports infrastructure in Gujarat, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex at Narangpura in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, constructed at a cost of ₹825 crore, and dedicated it to the nation, a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, and Mayor Pratibha Jain.

While inaugurating a world-class sports complex for the nation's athletes, Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah stated that sports are the soul of India. He further said that, since sports originated in India and the country has the youngest population in the world, it should be our aim to achieve excellence in the field of sports.

He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the sports sector has undergone major reforms, including world-class infrastructure, advanced training, transparent selection processes, and opportunities for top performers to represent India in international competitions. He added that over the past decade, the entire landscape of Indian sports has been completely transformed.

Union Minister stated that the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is modern, expansive, and fully equipped. Even before its official inauguration, two major competitions have already been hosted here. Athletes and heads of sports associations from India and abroad have praised the complex, describing its facilities as truly world-class and state-of-the-art.

Referring to the naming of the sports complex in Narangpura, Ahmedabad, after the legendary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, the Minister highlighted that Savarkar was an exceptionally skilled swimmer. To escape the clutches of the British, he famously leapt from a steamboat with companions, crossed the sea, and reached France.

In the history of British-ruled India, Veer Savarkar was the only revolutionary sentenced to 120 years of transportation who relentlessly fought to drive the British out of the country. While the British labelled the 1857 uprising as a mere mutiny, Veer Savarkar recognised it as a genuine struggle for independence. This sports complex is dedicated to such a courageous patriot, he added.

Union Minister emphasised that every athlete competing here will do so not merely for personal achievement, but to win medals for the nation. The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex will provide genuine inspiration to such athletes.

He further noted that Ahmedabad is poised to become the sports capital of India. With state-of-the-art facilities like the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, the city now offers world-class infrastructure for sports.

He further stated that ten years ago, under the UPA government, the sports department's budget was ₹1,643 crore, which has now risen to ₹5,300 crore. Programs like Khelo India closely monitor athletes' performance, nutrition, medical care, and injury management. New sports infrastructure is being developed nationwide, and events such as the Khelo India Games, Para Games, and Winter Games are also being organised. Additionally, a new National Sports Policy has been introduced to strengthen the sector.

Referring to the National Sports Policy, the Union Home Minister stated that the new policy is built on five pillars: providing Indian athletes opportunities on the global stage, fostering economic and social development through sports, transforming sports into a mass movement, and integrating education with sports.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that since the government of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took office, Indian athletes' performances in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Winter Games have shown remarkable improvement.

Providing further details, the Minister stated that from 1947 to 2012, India had won a total of 20 Olympic medals, while in the past eight years alone, Indian athletes had secured 15 Olympic medals. In the Paralympics, the country previously won 8 medals, but since the Modi government took office, the tally has risen to 52. Similarly, in the Deaflympics, India's medal count has increased from 2 to 22.

He added that in 2029, Ahmedabad will host international competitions for police and fire department personnel. Approval for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad is expected soon, and the government is committed to hosting the 2036 Olympics in the city.On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah also provided a detailed overview of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness that a state-of-the-art sports complex has come up close to his constituency and residence. He said that he had requested Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the construction of this sports complex on 21 acres of land in the area. The Prime Minister approved the project with the insistence that a world-class sports complex be developed here, which has now been realised with the completion of the modern Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, he added.

At the inauguration of the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel stated that Ahmedabad and Gujarat are being presented with a world-class sports facility. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the celebration of Hindi Diwas - 2025, he added that the ₹825 crore complex in Ahmedabad will usher in a new era for sports development in Gujarat.

CM further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasises that "sports hold a unique significance in development across every field." He noted that our ancient texts also highlight the importance of skill development, and our sports heritage provides ample evidence of this. CM added that the Prime Minister has given this legacy a modern interpretation under the theme of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi'.

Referring to the development of the sports ecosystem under the National Sports Policy, the Chief Minister stated that the recent passage of the Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025 mark a significant step toward protecting the interests of athletes. He added that these measures reflect the government's focused attention on sports and that Indian athletes are now demonstrating their skills on the global stage.

Chief Minister added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ahmedabad is now fully equipped to host the Olympic Games. Furthermore, the city is prepared to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated sports complex will provide a significant platform for the state's athletes.

Referring to the growing sports culture in the state, the Chief Minister stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of sports in the state has been continuous and robust.

He noted that sports infrastructure has expanded significantly over the years. In the past two decades, the state's sports budget has increased substantially to ₹486 crore, resulting in 23 fully operational sports complexes across the state's 21 districts.

In Ahmedabad, a 233-acre Sardar Patel Sports Enclave is under development near the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, alongside a Para Athlete High-Performance Centre for differently-abled athletes. These initiatives reflect the state government's commitment to providing world-class sports infrastructure.CM also lauded the Prime Minister's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, including the promotion of Swadeshi and significant reforms such as the GST.

Union Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the inauguration of the country's largest sports complex as a moment of pride and extended his best wishes to all. He stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new India--a "Developed and Prosperous India"--is taking shape today.

He further stated that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, several positive initiatives have been undertaken in the sports sector, contributing to India's continuous progress in this field. The Union Minister of Sports added that these developments in sports will play a pivotal role in realising the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat.

He stated that the newly formulated National Sports Policy has established a robust sports ecosystem, playing a pivotal role in the development of sports infrastructure.

Mandaviya added that the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex will, in the coming days, witness the realisation of athletes' dreams and their medal-winning achievements.

Welcoming everyone at the inauguration of the world-class sports complex, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi extended his greetings to all. He stated that this grand and ultra-modern sports complex, equipped with invaluable facilities for the field of sports, has been gifted to Gujarat and the nation by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Harsh Sanghavi further stated that when the foundation of this complex was laid three years ago, Shri Amit Shah had assured its completion within thirty months. He has maintained a consistent interest in the project and regularly monitored its progress. The sports complex will offer the nation's youth a significant platform to excel in the field of sports.

Harsh Sanghvi added that, for the first time in the country's history, an international tournament was held in a sports complex even before its official inauguration. The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex successfully hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. In the near future, it will also host the Asian Aquatics Competition, which is expected to feature around 1,200 athletes from various countries.

Notably, the world-class sports complex at Naranpura in Ahmedabad features state-of-the-art facilities, including an Aquatics Stadium, Sports Centre of Excellence, Indoor Multi-Sports Arena, Community Sports Centre, Outdoor Courts, and a Fit India Zone. It offers extensive opportunities for sports, coaching, and practice sessions, as well as yoga and fitness activities for both athletes and the general public, all supported by advanced infrastructure.

Union Home Minister encouraged everyone to protect the environment by planting a tree within the sports complex premises.

At the inauguration of the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex Rajya Sabha MPs Narhari Amin and Babubhai Desai, Lok Sabha MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana; local MLAs, Secretary of Sports Hari Ranjan Rao, Principal Secretary of the Sports Department Shri Ashwani Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, Director General Sports Authority of Gujarat Sandip Sagale, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation; local councilors, national and international athletes, coaches, and leaders and representatives of organizations associated with sports were present. (ANI)

