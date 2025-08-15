Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 15 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Director General of Prisons L N Rao, on Friday, announced significant initiatives for children of inmates and elderly and ill prisoners in Gujarat's jails, said a press statement from CMO.

Under the Vikasdeep scheme, children of inmates will receive cash rewards and certificates for their achievements in competitive exams. Those who clear the Preliminary Exam will be awarded ₹5,001 along with a certificate. Clearing the Mains and Written Exam will fetch Rs 10,001 and a certificate. For final selection and appointment, children will receive Rs 15,001, a memento, and a certificate.

Awards will also be given to the children of inmates who excel in sports. At the state level, a Bronze Medal will earn ₹3,001 and a certificate, a Silver Medal ₹5,001 and a certificate, and a Gold Medal ₹7,001, along with a trophy and a certificate.

At the national level, a Bronze Medal will fetch ₹7,001 and a certificate, a Silver Medal ₹10,001 and a certificate, and a Gold Medal ₹15,001, accompanied by a trophy and a certificate. Children of prison staff will also be eligible for similar rewards for excellence in competitive exams and sports.

Special provisions have been announced for elderly and ailing inmates aged 60 and above. These include allocation of separate barracks, caretakers for daily activities, special ramps, and priority access to prison hospitals.

They will also receive regular medical check-ups and health camps, a nutritious and healthy diet, timely provision of required medicines, mental health counselling facilities, and legal assistance for bail and mercy petitions.

These landmark decisions are expected to open new avenues for growth and upliftment of inmates and their families, fostering hope and rehabilitation. (ANI)

