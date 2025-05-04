Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): A woman who was part of the group that rebuilt the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj during the 1971 India-Pakistan war has called for firm action against Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kanbai Shivji Hirani, recalling her role during the war, said, "It was not possible to build the runway soon, but we made it possible by rebuilding it, as it was a matter of the country."

She said the country's victory in the war brought immense happiness, but recent developments have left her disturbed. "When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong."

She recounted the war in 1971, saying, "In 1971, when the war between India and Pakistan happened, I was 24 years old. At that time, Pakistan bombed the runway in Bhuj. They destroyed everything during a nighttime bombing raid. Then the question arose - what do we do now?"

She adds that more than 300 women gathered to rebuild the airstrip.

"So we came to Madhapur. The Collector came with us. On the first day, 30 women went. On the second day, even more went. By the third day, 322 women were working."

She adds, "When Pakistani planes came, we hid. I had a green cloth because it helped us blend into the environment. It looked like part of nature. I had a lot of green cloth. I didn't have 5 rupees, so I took 1 rupee from here and there to buy it."

Hirani recounts her work schedule saying, "We left home at 7 AM and returned at 7 PM. We were told - 'When the first siren goes off loudly, hide wherever possible, behind whatever environment you can find.' Then, 'When the second siren sounds, come out and get back to work.' That's how we worked. We risked our lives, but we had to save India."

Hirani appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan. "PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan. The only way they will understand things is to stop it," she said.

Terrorists shot and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The government has affirmed its resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The Central government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The Central government convened an all-party meeting after the terror attack and Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held a day after the terror attack, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

