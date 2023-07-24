Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Several people feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh, officials said on Monday.

As soon as information was recieved, a team of officials reached the spot for rescue work, they said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

