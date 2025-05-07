Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) The Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for conducting "Operation Sindoor" against terrorist camps in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the Union Home Ministry's guidelines regarding the mock drills at the cabinet meeting, and directed ministers and in-charge secretaries to support district administrations in their implementation, stated an official release.

"At the state cabinet meeting, the Government of Gujarat congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the security forces for the successful completion of 'Operation Sindoor'," it said.

Armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Hours after the strike, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told mediapersons that it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control.

