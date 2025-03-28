Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's road infrastructure has received another significant boost. The Central Government has approved Rs 705 crore for the construction of a 14-km-long bypass from Idar to Badoli in Sabarkantha district, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced this approval today. The four-lane bypass will help decongest traffic in Idar and enable seamless movement of vehicles towards Mehsana and Shamlaji.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving Rs 705.09 crore for the construction of this four-lane road. He emphasized that the project will not only alleviate traffic congestion in Idar but also strengthen connectivity with Ambaji and Rajasthan, ensuring safer and faster travel, the statement adde.

Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the double-engine government of the Central and Gujarat governments continues to drive people-centric development, achieving unprecedented progress in infrastructure.

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

In a social media post, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the bypass will be constructed along National Highway-168G in Sabarkantha. NH-168G originates in Mehsana and passes through Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu, Idar, Badoli, and Bhiloda before merging with National Highway-48 near Shamlaji.

As this route runs through Idar, the city frequently faces heavy traffic congestion. Moreover, Idar serves as a vital transit hub for vehicles travelling towards Mehsana and Shamlaji. To resolve these challenges, the highway will be upgraded to a four-lane road, significantly improving safety and ensuring seamless traffic movement.

The bypass on National Highway-168G will commence from Maniyor, diverting traffic away from Idar city and seamlessly connecting to the Shamlaji Highway beyond Badoli Junction. Spanning 14.2 kilometres, the bypass will traverse key locations, including Sapawada, Laloda, Savgadh Cantonment, Budhiya, and Vansdol, before reaching Badoli. As part of its construction, the project will feature two major bridges, one minor bridge, one Railway Over Bridge (ROB), and four Vehicle Underpasses (VUPs), ensuring enhanced connectivity, safety, and smoother traffic flow.

The construction of the four-lane/two-lane National Highway-168G from Mehsana to Shamlaji is progressing in three phases, with work underway at various stages. The Idar-Badoli bypass has been approved as part of the second phase. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)