Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A nationwide Tiranga Yatra, from May 13 and 23, will honour this act of valour and celebrate the pride brought to India and the Tricolour.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the grand Tiranga Yatra, organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in collaboration with various organizations, to salute the courage of the Indian Army.

The flag-off took place near the Bhagwan Parshuram statue at Vyaswadi in the Vadaj area. The Chief Minister also participated in the Tiranga Padayatra, holding the Indian Tricolor.

Chief Minister stated that 'Operation Sindoor' embodies the sentiments of crores of Indians. Through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army has given a strong response to terrorism. It is a remarkable success in India's fight against terrorism. He further remarked that India has avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack by forcing Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their handlers to taste defeat on their own soil. Moreover, the entire world has been left astonished by the strength, capability, and bravery demonstrated by the Indian Army and Air Force.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these events have reignited a deep sense of national pride and reinforced the belief that national interest must always come first.

He noted that India's armed forces have further elevated the dignity and honour of the Indian Tricolor through their courageous service.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the Tiranga unites the people of the country.

In that spirit, the Tiranga Yatra not only symbolizes unity but also strengthens the collective resolve to uphold the spirit of nationalism. It is a significant occasion that inspires every citizen to stand together for the nation.

He added that the Tiranga Yatra plays a vital role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country while also boosting the morale of the armed forces. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, India has made it clear to the world that it remains firmly committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism--no matter the cost.

Commending the initiative, the Chief Minister praised the Tiranga Yatra as a meaningful and impactful effort to support the brave soldiers who stand guard at our borders to defend the Motherland and ensure that the national flag continues to fly high with pride.

The Yatra commenced from the statue of Bhagwan Parshuram at Vyaswadi and concluded at Subhash Chandra Bose Circle, passing through National Handloom House and Ranip Metro Station, with a right turn from the RTO Circle, a release said.

The event was attended by Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Members of Parliament, local MLAs, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, heads of various organizations, saints and mahants, and large number of workers from Ahmedabad. (ANI)

