Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): The State SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme, organised every month in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, will be held for December 2025 on Wednesday, December 24.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme has been conducted since 2003, under which the State SWAGAT is organised on the fourth Thursday of every month.

As the fourth Thursday of December falls on December 25, which is a public holiday on account of Christmas, it has been decided to hold the State SWAGAT for December 2025 this time on Wednesday, December 24.

Citizens can submit their representations for this SWAGAT programme in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, December 24, between 8-00 am and 11-00 am. The Chief Minister will personally attend the State SWAGAT on Wednesday afternoon and directly hear the representations of citizens.

Earlier, according to a statement from the government, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has strengthened Gujarat's startup ecosystem through initiatives such as the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP 2.0), setting a strong benchmark for good governance in entrepreneurship.

As a result, Gujarat has emerged as a leading hub of entrepreneurship, securing the top position in the Startup Ranking for the fourth consecutive time. Under the Government of India's Startup India programme, the state has been recognised as the country's Best-Performer State, with around 16,700 startups currently operating across Gujarat.

As per the statement, while promoting entrepreneurship in Gujarat, the Chief Minister stated, "Startups have the power to enable youth to start their own businesses and become a source of employment for others. Gujarat has built an ecosystem in which programmes such as WEStart and the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) empower women entrepreneurs."

To build a strong foundation for innovation among youth, the state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, has announced the SSIP 2.0 policy for the five-year period from 2022 to 2027.

Under this policy, students from the school level to higher education are provided with appropriate guidance, encouragement, and financial support to nurture their creativity and innovation, said the release.

A total allocation of Rs 300 crore has been made under SSIP 2.0 for a five-year period, with an annual grant of Rs 60 crore. Of this, Rs 30 crore is allocated to technical education, Rs 12 crore to i-Hub, Rs 10 crore to higher education, and Rs 8 crore to schools.

Under this policy, 5,684 innovations were supported to create PoC/prototypes and 2,296 to file IPRs through 339 institutions in the state, and more than Rs 32.38 crore has been provided under PoC/fund support. Over the last four years, 1,543 startups have received financial assistance from the state government under SSIP 2.0. (ANI)

