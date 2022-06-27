Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Gujarat-based civil engineer, Nikunj Trivedi, provides free education to children whose parents cannot afford tuition fees, on Vadodara's footpath.

Nikunj teaches underprivileged students of private and government schools on the pavement in Vadodara to spread awareness about the importance of education among children.

Also Read | Preeti Maske, Mother of Two, Creates Ultra Cycling World Record, Paddles 430km Leh-Manali Stretch in 55 Hours and 13 Minutes.

"Around 95-100 children from KG to 10th standard come here to study. Some of them go to the government and private schools but their parents can't afford tuition, so I teach them for free," Nikunj told ANI.

Apart from clearing the basic concepts in various subjects, he also focuses on language by making them write in Gujarati, English and Hindi.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Hike in Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Likely in July; Check Details Here.

"I teach the students of standard 5-10 their syllabus and clear the basics of younger students; make them write in Gujarati, English and Hindi. Public helps us (financially) and I pay the school fees of 5-6 students," he added.

Nikunj also said that the students whom he taught before are now helping him to teach others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)