Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the Punah Pran Pratistha Mahotsav and Gop Gyan Gatha of Sant Shree Naga Lakha Bapa Thakardham, near Dholera in Bavliyari, according to the CMO release.

Addressing the Bharwad community, the Chief Minister noted their profound faith in the belief that "Thakar Karee Thik," trusting that God will set everything right. He further stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a new era of resurgence of Indian Sanatan culture has begun.

Temples across the country are evolving to become modern, grand, and divine. As heritage meets progress, the government is committed to ensuring every citizen becomes a part of this sacred journey.

Describing 2025 as a year of remarkable significance, he highlighted that this year marks the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Saheb and Birsa Munda, the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the celebration of the Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav. Additionally, it marks the 375th anniversary of Thakardham's Punh Pran Pratishta.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the organizers for the extraordinary achievement of women performing the Hudo Raas, setting an outstanding record.

The Chief Minister stated that the Gopalak community, followers of Lord Krishna, has made significant contributions in the field of animal husbandry. Through their constructive activities, they have demonstrated unity within the community and created an atmosphere of trust.

CM further added that, The Bharwad community has discarded traditional customs and embraced modern, progressive traditions, setting an example of a transformative society through education and training.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister's statement that when society's efforts align with government initiatives, progress doubles, the Chief Minister praised the social activities conducted through the Sant Shree Naga Lakha Charitable Trust. He also made a public appeal for people to participate in initiatives like "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam," "Catch the Rain," "Swachh Bharat," and the "Obesity-Free India Campaign."

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Paavan Solanki, CEO of the World Record of India Genius Foundation, presented a certificate to Mahant Shri Rambapu.

CM also visited Sant Shree Naga Lakha Thakardham for darshan and performed Puja.

On this occasion, Member of the Legislative Assembly Shri Jitu Vaghani, Shri Kalubhai Dabhi, Shri Kiritsinh Dabhi, former MLA Bhavan Bharwad, Shri Lakha Bharwad, along with Mahant Rambapu of Thakardham, Mahant Rajendra Das Ji Bapu of Toraniya Dham, and leaders of the Bharwad community, and a large gathering of people were present.(ANI)

