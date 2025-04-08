Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday attended the 'Aajni Ghadi Te Raliyamani Bhajan Sandhya' program held in Ahmedabad.

"Organized by the Department of Youth Services and Cultural Activities, the event saw enthusiastic participation from over 2,500 women representing nearly 150 bhajan groups. Bhajan groups that composed outstanding devotional songs on themes suggested by the Chief Minister were felicitated during the event," as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's release.

On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that women embody strength, as they care for every member of the family. He praised the participants, adding that it was truly commendable how all the women conveyed meaningful messages on various themes through their soulful bhajans.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the thoughtfully chosen themes for bhajan compositions, which included family life, respect for food, cleanliness, the rising use of mobile phones, and the Catch the Rain initiative. He also commended the efforts of the program organizers, including Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma," the release read.

Speaking about the importance of respecting food, CM Patel said that nature provides for everyone's needs, whether big or small. He noted that it is a part of our culture to help ensure that even the smallest needs are met. Preserving this culture is not just a tradition, but a responsibility.

CM Patel noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, food grains are distributed to the needy every month across the country. However, he stressed that it is equally important to respect food and prevent its wastage.

"Addressing the topics of cleanliness and mobile phone misuse, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the nationwide cleanliness campaign, which continues to inspire numerous cleanliness programs across the country even today," the release read.

CM Patel emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens to keep their homes, cities, states, and the nation clean, adding that cleanliness should become a natural part of our daily lives. Speaking on the growing concern of mobile misuse, he pointed out that in many families, children are being misled and valuable time is being lost due to excessive or inappropriate mobile usage. Therefore, he urged that mobile phones should be used wisely and only when necessary.

Speaking about the Catch the Rain initiative, the Chief Minister Patel emphasized the need to conserve every drop of rainwater. He noted that the government has made dedicated provisions in this year's budget to support rainwater harvesting efforts.

"CM Patel also urged citizens to actively participate in impactful campaigns such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Swachh Bharat, and Medasvita Mukt Bharat (Obesity-free India). Concluding his address, he extended heartfelt congratulations to all the participating bhajan groups," the release read.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma spoke about the essence of Sanatan culture, highlighting that garlands, tulsi, bhajans, and sandalwood are its fundamental pillars, deeply revered in Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized the importance of understanding and embracing these cultural values, guiding our lives with spiritual intent, and contributing meaningfully to the nation's development.

The programme was attended by Mulubhai Bera, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Activities; Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad; Hasmukh Patel, Member of Parliament; MLAs from the city; M Thennarasan, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities; Alok Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Youth Services and Cultural Activities; officials from the Municipal Corporation; a large number of women from various bhajan groups; and local citizens. (ANI)

