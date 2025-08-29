Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI): At the 64th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (GUJCOMASOL), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development has given a new direction to the cooperative sector.

He noted that with this visionary approach, the Ministry of Cooperation was created for the first time after independence, and with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its leader, the goal of Sahkar se Samriddhi is being realised. Gujarat's cooperative institutions, he proudly said, have set a remarkable example for the nation through the cooperative revolution.

The Chief Minister described GUJCOMASOL as a leading institution whose objective is to ensure the timely supply of fertilisers, medicines, and seeds to farmers at fair prices through an efficient distribution system.

Congratulating GUJCOMASOL for becoming a single-window solution for farmers, Patel noted that it has advanced the Prime Minister's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Value Addition, Quality Products, and Vocal for Local, Local for Global by processing and branding farmers' produce and taking it to global markets, bringing new vibrancy to the cooperative sector.

He further said that in the past 11 years, eight lakh cooperatives across 29 sectors have been managed efficiently under the Prime Minister's guidance, while Amit Shah's leadership has strengthened the sector through major reforms. With institutions being computerised and modernised and about 1,500 APMCs linked to the e-National Agriculture Market, the Chief Minister conveyed confidence that the cooperative sector will play a key role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the occassion, GUJCOMASOL Chairman Dileep Sanghani said that as a result of decisive steps taken by the Government of India and the State Government for the cooperative sector, GUJCOMASOL now provides dividends of up to 20 percent to its members.

He noted that while the organisation's annual profit was once only Rs 5 crore, today it pays Rs 14 crore in income tax. He further added that under the guidance of CM, GUJCOMASOL will set up a processing unit in every district under the One District, One Crop concept.

On the occasion, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad, GUJCOMASOL Vice Chairman Bipin Patel, and Gujarat State Cooperative Union Chairman Ghanshyam Amin spoke about the growth of the cooperative sector under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, highlighting GUJCOMASOL's achievements. The event saw the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, GUJCOMASOL Director Jayesh Radadiya, MLA Ritaben Patel, Standing Committee Chairman, Ashish Dave, members of the GUJCOMASOL Board of Directors, and leaders of various cooperative institutions. (ANI)

