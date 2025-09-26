Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Navratri, the festival of devotion and divine energy, is being celebrated across the state. On this occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in various Garba events held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

On the fourth night of Navratri, the CM graced various Garba celebrations across East Ahmedabad, including Vastral, Nikol, Bapunagar, Gheekanta, and Dariyapur. His visits included celebrations at Madhav Homes in Vastral, Khodaldham Ground, and Shreenath Society in Nikol, as well as Bahuchar Mata Temple in Bapunagar, the Navratri festival organised by Mahakali Mitra Mandal in Dariapur, and the Garba event organised by Shiv Shakti Mai Gheekanta Yuvak Mandal in Gheekanta, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The CM was warmly welcomed by the organisers and residents. He participated in the Aarti to seek the Goddess's blessings and further encouraged the enthusiasm of the participants.

As the Chief Minister arrived at the Garba festival held at Shrinath Park in Nikol, participants also chanted slogans "Adopt Swadeshi, Make India Self-Reliant."(Atmanirbhar).

At the Garba festival organised at Khodaldham Ground in Nikol, dignitaries including Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor Pratibha Jain, MP Hasmukh Patel, Gordhanbhai Zadafiya, and Vallabh Kakadiya were present. At Madhav Homes in Vastral, former State Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja attended the event.

While local MLA Dinesh Kushwaha was present at Bahuchar Mata Temple in Bapunagar, local MLA Kaushik Jain attended the celebrations in Dariyapur. Across various venues, the city's BJP president, Prerak Shah, local MLAs, AMC officials, and social and political leaders also participated in the Garba festivals. (ANI)

