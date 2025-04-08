Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): While inaugurating the Adi Shakti National Women's Archery Competition at Adyashakti Dham in Ambaji on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that hosting such a dynamic event reflects the spirit of a new India emerging under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a release, this national competition has been organized with the support of the state government's Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, and the Department of Tourism--both of which play a vital role in promoting sports and tourism in the state.

Over the course of this three-day competition, more than 550 young female archers from 28 states across the country are competing in three event categories. The state government has allocated a total prize pool of Rs 41.50 lakh to be awarded to the winners.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while encouraging young women from across the country who have nurtured the art of archery into sporting excellence, stated that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Modi, women have gained new opportunities to showcase their talents--not only in sports, but also in entrepreneurship, startups, and innovation.

He further noted that, guided by the Prime Minister's vision, Gujarat has successfully organized the Khel Mahakumbh, creating a platform for sporting talent, especially female athletes, to excel at both national and international levels. In this context, the Chief Minister made special mention of Gujarat's proud women sports achievers--Sarita Gaikwad, para-athlete Bhavina Patel, and archers Bhargavi Bhagora and Maitri Padhiyar--who have brought great honor to the nation through their outstanding performances.

The Gujarat Chief Minister highlighted the state government's continued efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure, training programs, and advanced facilities for emerging athletes across Gujarat. He said that high-quality training is being provided through the Non-Resident Centres of Excellence, 24 Sports Complexes, and DLSS across 32 districts in the state. He also mentioned that over 200 athletes are currently receiving specialized archery training.

Emphasizing the state's long-term vision, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat is committed to developing a robust sports ecosystem--one that prepares its athletes to compete in global events like the 2036 Olympics, including disciplines such as archery.

Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera stated that this archery competition, held at the sacred Shaktipeeth of Ambaji--an enduring symbol of strength, devotion, and faith--after Chaitri Navratri, stands as a powerful testament to the state government's dedication to women empowerment and Nari Shakti.

To engage the youth and draw them towards Gujarat's prominent tourist and pilgrimage destinations, while also promoting sports tourism, a range of adventure sports and recreational activities are being organized across the Polo Forest, Dharoi, Pavagadh, Ambaji, and Gir regions. He further noted that the visionary concept of establishing 51 Shaktipeeths, initiated by the then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been successfully brought to life.

On this occasion, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services in Banaskantha district, the Chief Minister flagged off 25 newly allocated ambulances from Ambaji. An investment of Rs 475.30 lakh has been made to facilitate this initiative. Of these, 20 ambulances have been assigned to Primary Health Centers, 4 to Community Health Centers, and 1 to the Sub-District Hospital.

Chief Minister Patel offered prayers at Maa Amba temple in Ambaji, seeking peace, prosperity, and well-being for all citizens. He also engaged in direct interaction with the athletes, extending his heartfelt best wishes and encouragement to them.

Renowned para-archer Sheetal Devi, a 2024 Paralympics medallist and recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, graced the occasion with her presence, inspiring and motivating the participating athletes. (ANI)

