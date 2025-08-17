Gandhinagar (Gujarat), August 17 (ANI): Marking a new milestone in the co-operative banking sector, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the fourth branch of The Kukarwada Nagarik Sahakari Bank in Ahmedabad, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

According to the Gujarat CMO's statement, on this occasion, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, MLAs, leaders of the co-operative sector, and other distinguished dignitaries joined the Chief Minister.

Following the inauguration of the Sola branch of The Kukarwada Nagarik Sahakari Bank, CM visited the various facilities and service counters of the bank and received insights about it.

CM Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the growth of the cooperative banking sector in the state.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "The fourth branch of 'The Kukarwada Nagrik Sahakari Bank' was inaugurated in the Sola area of Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi and Honourable Union Home-Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Bhai Shah, the cooperative sector is witnessing unprecedented development in Gujarat as well as across the entire country."

He added that cooperative banks contribute to the nation's economy with "renewed energy".

"As cooperative banking activities contribute to the nation's economy with renewed energy, I extend my best wishes that The Kukarwada Nagrik Sahakari Bank, with excellent financial management and a spirit of public welfare, scales the heights of success," the X post read.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister participated in the Adhyatmik Varshayog 2025 in Ahmedabad, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister graced the felicitation ceremony of Adhyatmik Varshayog and the Prakrit language held at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and received blessings of Acharya Sunil Sagar and Digambar Munis observing Chaturmas.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released a scripture in Prakrit and honoured Acharya Sunil Sagar, a scholar of Prakrit, by conferring upon him the distinguished title of Prakrit Prabhakar. (ANI)

