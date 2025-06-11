Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday participated in the 'Yog Shivir' at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad under the 'Healthy Gujarat - Obesity Free Gujarat' campaign.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, A yoga camp was held at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara ahead of International Yoga Day, drawing participation from over one lakh people, according to officials.

The event was jointly organised by the Gujarat State Yoga Board and Vadodara Municipal Corporation to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

The event, which took place as a precursor to the celebrations on June 21, saw enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups who practised various yoga asanas together in the open.

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Shishpal Rajput, addressed the gathering and emphasised the growing importance of yoga in modern life.

"The trend of people towards yoga is increasing across the country. Everyone is becoming healthy. Even after having a reputation for money, a person has stress, depression, sleep issues, diabetes and obesity. They feel that apart from financial health, physical health is very important. Mental health is very important and it will be achieved through yoga. There is no other way but yoga," he said.

He further added, "So today you have seen that there was a Mahakumbh of Yoga in the city of Vadodara, and similar programs are taking place in all our districts of Gujarat."

The event served as a major build-up to the International Yoga Day celebrations, which will be marked across Gujarat and India on June 21.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at witnessing people's enthusiasm ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations and said that "Yogandhra 2025" was a commendable effort to popularise the ancient practice. (ANI)

