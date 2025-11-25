Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the newly constructed bus port equipped with advanced facilities in Navsari on Tuesday at 5 pm, which has been built at a cost of Rs 82 crore over 5,025 square metres.

According to the Gujarat CMO, PM Modi has envisioned transforming the state's bus stations into modern facilities so that common citizens too can access airport-like amenities at bus ports.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has adopted an approach to develop the bus stations being constructed across the state into bus ports with facilities aligned with the Prime Minister's vision.

Built under the PPP model, these bus ports are equipped with deluxe waiting rooms for passengers, RO drinking water facilities, departmental stores, canteens for refreshments, wheelchairs for divyangs, and CCTV cameras. So far, 12 such bus ports have been constructed in the state.

Additionally, large city bus ports are also being equipped with facilities such as movie theatres, banquet halls, and shopping malls.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil, State Finance and Urban Development Minister and in-charge Minister of Navsari district Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Tribal Development Nareshbhai Patel, Minister of State for Transport Pravinbhai Mali, along with MLAs and MPs, will participate in the event.

As per the Gujarat CMO, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the construction of these well-equipped bus ports has transformed Gujarat into a major travel hub by providing efficient public transport facilities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers, new opportunities for businesses, employment and career avenues for youth and women, and convenient travel for students for academic purposes. (ANI)

