Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 110 crore in the Patan district of North Gujarat on July 18, a press release from the Gujarat CMO said.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput will grace the event, which is being organised by the district administration at Kalyanpura in Santalpur Taluka.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for around 101 projects across various departments, including health, education, roads and buildings, irrigation, and urban development.

These projects include health centres in villages of the Patan district, school classrooms, drainage systems, flood protection walls, and a new government arts college building at Santalpur.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

The Chief Minister will distribute financial assistance worth Rs 44 lakh to beneficiaries of various state government welfare schemes during an event scheduled for 10 AM on Friday at the Chamunda Mataji Temple premises in Kalyanpura.

As part of the site selection process for filling vacant teaching positions in Santalpur Taluka, the Chief Minister will present appointment letters to Vidya Sahayaks.

The event will be attended by Member of Parliament Bharatsinh Dabhi, MLAs from Radhanpur, Chanasma, and Patan, the District Panchayat President, and other district officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)