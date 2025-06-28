Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited the site of the world's largest upcoming Hybrid Renewable Energy (RE) Park near Khavda and held a review meeting with representatives from various companies.

On this occasion, he inspected the progress of solar and wind energy generation from the Central Control Room, reviewed the ongoing work with officials, and offered guidance to further advance the vision of green energy, said release.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

To pave the way for a Viksit Gujarat through green growth, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Renewable Energy (RE) Park near Khavda in December 2020.

Spread across approximately 800 square kilometres of area, this under-construction park aims to generate 37 gigawatts of 100 per cent eco-friendly electricity by the year 2028.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

By 2028, the Khavda Renewable Energy Park is expected to supply electricity to approximately 1.85 crore households across the country.

On this occasion, Rajendra Mistry, Chief Project Officer of Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, presented an overview of the work completed so far and the ongoing progress at the park.

Notably, the Renewable Energy (RE) Park hosts power generation projects from both public and private sector companies, including National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC REL), Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL), Adani Green Energy Limited, and Sarjan Realities Private Limited.

During the visit, several dignitaries and officials were present, including Kutch Collector Anand Patel, Devjibhai Varchand, Ajay Sehgal from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Tirth Nath Singh, Project Head of the Adani Group, and Anil Musar, representative of Sarjan Realities Private Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)