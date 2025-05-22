Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed district administrations to promptly resolve minor citizen issues, including those of farmers, at the local level, said a statement from the CMO.

CM instructed the officials to address long-pending farmers' grievances raised during the State SWAGAT program swiftly and within a set timeframe.

In the state-level SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) program for May 2025, held on the fourth Thursday of the month, the CM addressed 11 complaints and offered relevant suggestions for their resolution.

Most grievances were related to the Revenue Department, specifically land measurement, acquisition, exemption from acquisition, and stamp duty on building construction. Issues concerning protection walls under the Irrigation Department were also raised, along with concerns from the Police and Panchayat departments.

Approximately 90 complainants presented grievances in the state-level SWAGAT. Public Relations officials were instructed to coordinate with the concerned authorities for their resolution.

District-level SWAGAT programs are regularly held across the state under the chairmanship of the Collector. In May 2025, 1,103 citizen representations were heard in person at the district level, with appropriate instructions issued for their resolution. At the taluka level, 3,617 grievances were addressed in person, including 2,503 at the taluka SWAGAT, with nearly 52% resolved on the spot. (ANI)

