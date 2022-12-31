Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Navsari.

"The road accident tragedy in Navsari saddens me. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives due to the road accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a tweet.

As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari on Saturday early morning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.Shah said: "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery." (ANI)

