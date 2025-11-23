Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): After Gandhidham transitioned from a municipality to a municipal corporation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the city for the first time and gifted 66 development works worth Rs 176 crore.

Along with this, at Oslo Circle, he paid floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, unveiled his reinstalled statue, inaugurated the newly constructed flyover named "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bridge," and dedicated the circle development and parking facility works.

Also Read | Uranium Found in Breastmilk of Lactating Mothers in Bihar,, Infants at Potential Health Risk, More Studies Expected in Other States.

At the event held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium in Gopalpuri, Gandhidham, the Chief Minister performed the e-foundation stone laying ceremony of development works worth Rs 176 crore. Congratulating the people of Gandhidham for attaining the pride of becoming citizens of a municipal corporation, he said that this is his first visit after Gandhidham received municipal corporation status.

He stated that it is the resolve of the Prime Minister and the state government to take Gandhidham, known as the economic capital of Kutch and one of Gujarat's key industrial hubs, to new heights of development.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh SIR: Name Missing From the 2003 Voter List? Here's the Complete List of Documents to Confirm Your Inclusion in the Updated Rolls.

Taking this resolve forward, the foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 176 crore have been laid.

Gujarat, which has become a role model of development under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is witnessing rapid urban population growth due to increasing development and better livelihood opportunities. To accelerate welfare-oriented and basic infrastructure works in cities, the state government is forming new municipal corporations.

Under this vision, to increase the pace and scale of development, 11 surrounding villages have been merged with Gandhidham Municipality to form the new municipal corporation.

He further added that earlier Gandhidham Municipality had an annual budget of Rs 110 crore. After attaining the status of a municipal corporation, its budget has been approved at ₹608 crore, six times higher.

Additionally, Gandhidham has been allocated Rs 255 crore under various urban development schemes in the last three years.

Praising the works included in the foundation-laying ceremony of the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister said that these works reflect a holistic approach to city development. With people-centric works like iconic roads, streets, water supply, drainage, gardens, and ponds, alongside modern facilities like a fire station and a modern library, the municipal corporation has demonstrated inclusive development.

Gujarat's cities have demonstrated to the nation the scale, speed, and model of urban development, the Chief Minister said, adding that earlier, development remained largely a matter of discussion, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed it into a ground reality.

He noted that the Prime Minister not only steered Kutch out of the devastation caused by the earthquake but also set it on a fast track of progress. Owing to his visionary leadership, Gujarat has achieved remarkable growth across sectors such as trade, industry, employment, business, education, and healthcare.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister accepted urbanisation not as a challenge but as an opportunity, and showed the nation the path for well-planned city development.

He added that to realise the Prime Minister's vision of organised and timely urban development, after celebrating the Urban Development Year in 2005, the state government implemented the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana in 2010 on the occasion of Gujarat completing 50 years of its formation. Over the past fifteen years, the state government has allocated more than Rs 57,000 crore under this scheme, which provides major facilities to smaller cities.

The Prime Minister ensured time-bound planning for capacity building and empowerment in municipalities and municipal corporations, resulting in a successful model of holistic city development. Aligning with this vision, the state government is celebrating the year 2025 as Gujarat Urban Development Year to fulfil the goal of "Earning Well, Living Well" through well-planned urban development. For this purpose, the urban development budget has been increased by 40 per cent over last year, to Rs 30,000 crore.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has elevated urban development to a new benchmark, and added that the Prime Minister has now guided us to develop cities according to future needs. For this, there is a plan to develop cities as growth hubs.

Recognising the strengths of every region of Gujarat and laying a strong foundation for their development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Gujarat's industrial growth a new direction and greater heights on the global stage through the Vibrant Summit.

Expressing his commitment to advancing this vision, the Chief Minister said that to boost the local economy, increase local production, and generate employment, the state government is organising Regional Vibrant Conferences, which will help attract more investment.

He expressed confidence that the Vibrant Regional Conference of Saurashtra-Kutch, to be held in Rajkot in January, will play an important role in developing local industries in line with the major industries coming to Kutch and in attracting greater investment.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to make cities future-ready from today to build Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. He urged that, through "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas," efforts should move forward toward creating sustainable cities, and appealed for Gandhidham to take the lead in this endeavour.

Notably, after Gandhidham transitioned from a municipality to a municipal corporation, the Chief Minister visited the city for the first time and was accorded a warm and heartfelt welcome by residents, with traditional drums from the airport through Gopalpuri and nearby areas. Citizens from various communities of Gandhidham joined in greeting the Chief Minister and welcomed the state government's commitment to inclusive development.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikambhai Chhanga said that Gandhidham, a city that emerged from the pain of Partition, has today become an important centre of economic and port activities in India.

He added that by granting Gandhidham the status of a municipal corporation, the state government has enabled faster and more planned development of the city, which is culturally, economically, and socially advanced.

He stated that the Prime Minister has special affection for Kutch, and it is because of this affection that he ensured the region's all-round development. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is carrying forward this very vision. With deep personal concern for Kutch, the Chief Minister has addressed various issues related to Narmada, roads, infrastructure, and several other sectors, demonstrating his special commitment to the region.

On the occasion of this program, MP Vinodbhai Chavda, District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, MLA Smt. Maltiben Maheshwari, MLA Virendrasinh Jadeja, Former Assembly Speaker Dr. Nimaben Acharya, Municipal Commissioner Manish Gurwani, Deendayal Port Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, leader Devjibhai Varchand, Dhavalbhai Acharya, Former Municipality President Tejas Sheth, among other leaders and a large number of citizens were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)