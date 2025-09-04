Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, to be held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will showcase the unique industrial potential, economic strengths, and cultural heritage of different regions of the state on a broader scale.

The CM was addressing the interactive session organised in the national capital with leading industrialists and officials from industrial organisations for the promotion of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

The CM mentioned that Vibrant Gujarat, a confluence of trade and tradition, commerce and culture, industry and entrepreneurship, has become the growth engine of the country's development through the Vibrant Summit, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The idea of launching the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in 2003 proved to be a game-changer for the state's holistic development. With the remarkable success of this summit over the past two decades, Gujarat today has become the most industrialised and urbanised state in the country, and the most preferred investment destination for investors.

The CM added that the Prime Minister has given a vision of inclusive development for every person and every region. To realise this vision and build on the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the state is now launching Regional Vibrant Conferences to accelerate industrial and economic growth at the regional level, according to the release.

In this context, the CM stated that the production and output of some areas of Gujarat surpass those of several states in the country. These Regional Conferences will create new opportunities for sector-specific investments in North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Central Gujarat, setting a new direction for futuristic development. He also mentioned the role of special industrial parks such as PM MITRA Park, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, and Agro Food Park, which are being developed in the state as part of broader regional development prospects.

The CM further stated that future-ready mega projects like GIFT City, Dholera Special Investment Region, SEMICON, Greenfield Ports, and Green Energy will power the next phase of Gujarat's development journey. Due to futuristic mega development projects and regional industrial strength, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences will give investors an opportunity to directly connect with the regional ecosystem. Local MSMEs and allied industries will also benefit from new avenues of growth. Trade shows, exhibitions, and sector-specific seminars during these conferences will become the platforms to showcase regional products to national and global stakeholders.

The event, to be held with the theme 'Regional Aspirations - Global Ambitions', will also advance the Prime Minister's vision of Vocal for Local - Local for Global. The Chief Minister noted that Viksit Gujarat will make a significant contribution to achieving the target of building a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. The CM invited industry leaders to actively participate in the first Regional Conference in North Gujarat on October 9-10, followed by the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences in the state's other three regions.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi said that the summit, launched in the state in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a key platform for policy, partnership, and investment.

Highlighting Gujarat's role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he noted that the state has maintained its top position in the Business Reform Action Plan and Ease of Doing Business ranking by the Government of India. The Single Window Clearance Act of 2017 ensures approval clearance within a specified timeframe, while an Investors Facilitation Portal with an end-to-end online application system provides a one-stop solution for more than 200 business-related approvals. Gujarat has also successfully attracted investments in sunrise sectors, including semiconductors, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and defence and aerospace. To further accelerate this growth, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will be a model for balanced regional development and inclusive growth.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, while appreciating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference launched by the Gujarat Government, said that the conference will promote the development of new industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and provide opportunities for start-ups to grow in smaller cities. He also commended Gujarat for taking the lead with this initiative, setting an example for other states. Amardeep Singh Bhatia mentioned that the Jan Vishwas Bill has brought important amendments, and the single-window system ensures transparent and faster approvals for industries. (ANI)

