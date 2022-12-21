New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These were Patel's first formal meetings with the top leadership after assuming the chief minister's post for his second tenure earlier this month.

Also Read | Demand for High-Skill Talent Across Roles on Contract Grows by 105% in Last 12 Months: Report.

He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Patel was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the second consecutive time on December 12 after the BJP won a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Also Read | India Has Two Fathers of the Nation, PM Narendra Modi Father of New India, Says Amruta Fadnavis (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)