Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Teachers' Day,' Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence for the first time, interacting with 37 distinguished teachers from remote areas of 19 districts and recognising them for their outstanding contributions to education.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the initiative aimed to explore ways to enhance collaboration and provide students with contemporary, technology-enabled learning.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings for the occasion of Teacher's Day and said that, according to the principle of karma, we must always continue to do good deeds.

"Thanks to teachers' consistent and dedicated efforts, parents are now prioritising enrolling their children in government schools. Teachers remain a source of inspiration for all, and for a child, after God, the most important figures are the mother and the teacher," CM Patel said, according to an official statement.

He stated that vacancies for teachers in schools across the state will be filled promptly. He said that the government consistently turns challenges into opportunities to advance education, and urged everyone to adopt the same approach.

CM Patel emphasised that teachers play a key role in students' holistic development and should impart both textbook and practical knowledge. Government schools, through the "Mid-day meal" and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, provide nutritious meals, boosting student engagement and nutrition.

He added that the nation's future depends on its students, making it vital that every child receives an education. Teachers play a crucial role in reducing dropout rates and ensuring universal education. He also stressed the importance of greater collaboration with SMCs and local education advocates to further strengthen school development and learning initiatives.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing excellent educational facilities even in the schools of remote areas and has implemented numerous student-centric schemes to this effect.

Chief Minister held a 'Prerna Samvad' with Assistant Teacher Rajeshriben Prahladbhai Patel of Kheroj Primary School, Danta Taluka, Banaskantha district, Head Teacher Nitin Kumar Mahendra Pathak of Rangpur Primary School, Vansda Taluka, Navsari district, and Assistant Teacher Liluben Bharat Godhaniya of PE-Centre Kumar School, Ranavav Taluka, Porbandar district.

In their feedback, teachers emphasised the positive impact of the state government's educational schemes.

On this occasion, CM presented certificates of appreciation to all teachers, lauding their contributions to education, and conveyed his best wishes. (ANI)

