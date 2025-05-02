Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited Dholera to personally assess the progress of development works at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). This visit is part of his initiative to conduct on-site inspections across the state, ensuring that projects are advancing efficiently and receiving the necessary guidance for timely completion, according to a CMO statement.

As part of the same initiative, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing developments at Dholera SIR, including the Smart City project, which is being built with world-class infrastructure under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM also held a review meeting in Dholera to evaluate the progress of key projects.

Dr Kuldeep Arya, CEO of Dholera SIR and MD of Dholera Industrial City Development Limited, presented a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and senior secretaries. The presentation described that 95 per cent of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway has been completed, along with significant advancements in other major infrastructure projects. After reviewing the updates and remaining tasks, the Chief Minister provided guidance to ensure the projects were completed on time and met the highest quality standards. All infrastructure facilities, including roads, underground facilities, and plug-and-play infrastructure, have been completed in Dholera.

Essential facilities such as the water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, common effluent treatment plant, ICT infrastructure, and the ABCD building have also been completed, along with a 300 MW solar park, as mentioned by Dr Kuldeep Arya while providing a detailed update to the Chief Minister.

The presentation also covered ongoing projects at Dholera SIR, including the Bhimnath-Dholera freight railway line, a 192-bed hospital, a school up to 12th standard, a fire station, and residential facilities for investors. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is actively contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global semiconductor hub, with efforts to establish a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

The state government is working to develop Dholera Smart City into a 'Semicon City' under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. As part of this initiative, a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is being developed within Dholera Smart City, with both national and international semiconductor manufacturing companies establishing their units there. Around 12 project developers working at Dholera SIR presented updates on their project progress and future roadmap, including construction details, to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Tata Electronics semiconductor plant being set up in Dholera Semicon City. During his visit, he met with Tata officials to evaluate the construction progress of the plant and toured the facility. Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected various ongoing construction projects within Dholera Semicon City, including the hospital, school, fire station, residential complex, tent city, and food court.

CM Patel also visited the Dholera International Airport to review the ongoing construction of the cargo building, terminal building, and runway, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,350 crore. His visit provided valuable guidance and encouragement to the officials and staff of the Dholera Authority and its Special Purpose Vehicle.

Several senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Advisor S. S. Rathore, Principal Secretary to the Industries and Mines Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Science and Technology Department Mona Khandhar, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, along with the Ahmedabad Collector, District Development Officer, and other senior officials. (ANI)

