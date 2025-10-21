Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday paid homage to police personnel who sacrificed their life in a service to the nation on Police Commemoration Day.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Police Commissioner Gehlot said, "On this day, police forces across the country pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country. We get the inspiration that if needed, we will even sacrifice our lives for our country. Three officers and soldiers from Gujarat sacrificed their lives in line of duty this year."

To honour the ever lasting memory of gallant Policemen, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, October 21 every year is observed as 'Commemoration Day' by the Police forces all over India.

The significance of October 21 lies in the fact that ten brave Policemen were ambushed and killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959 in an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory. To honour the memory of these ten valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference held in 1962 decided to observe October 21 every year as Police Commemoration Day.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to India's police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, lauding their courage, dedication, and sacrifices in maintaining the nation's safety and security.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the bravehearts, honored the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in service of the nation in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour' and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike.

As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of bravehearts, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for fallen policemen, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel. Similar programmes are organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period. (ANI)

