New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Centre has given an extension in service to senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia for another eight months beyond his date of superannuation at the end of this month.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision on Friday following proposals of the Ministry of Home Affairs made to the panel on May 24.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for grant of extension in Service of Ashish Bhatia, IPS (GJ:1985), Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat for a period of eight months beyond his date of superannuation on May 31, 2022," reads a Ministry of Personnel order.

The decision was taken "in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 as a special case in public interest."

Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia was elevated to the post of Gujarat DGP in July 2020 after incumbent Shivanand Jha retired post an extension.

1985-batch Gujarat Cadre IPS officer, Bhatia, has earlier held the top job in Surat and was also DGP of state CID-Crime and Railways.

An anti-terror expert, Bhatia is credited with playing a major role in solving the 2008 serial case in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

