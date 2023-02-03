Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in the Gujarat panchayat junior clerk exam paper leak were held from Kolkata in West Bengal and brought here on Friday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 19, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Using Dumbbells During Fight in Bengaluru, Calls Police Control Room to Surrender.

The exam, scheduled for January 29, was postponed after the leak came to light following a raid by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad on a computer centre in Vadodara at around 1:30am that day. Fifteen persons were held at the time.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Attacking MCD Parking Staff With Cricket Bat.

As per the ATS, the two, who are natives of Bihar living in Vadodara currently, are kingpins in the case.

While 15 persons were held during the raid on the computer centre, a staffer of a printing press in Hyderabad in Telangana, which was given the contract by the Gujarat government to print the exam papers, was held soon after. The seventeenth accused was held from Odisha.

Most of the accused are engaged in the business of education consultancy, as per police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)