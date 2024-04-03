Morbi (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): A Fire broke out at a plastic factory Vinayak Corporation on Paneli Road in Morbi, an official said on Wednesday.

Two fire engines were rushed to the incident site.

The fire has spread to nearby factories. Two fire engines have arrived at the scene, and efforts are underway to control the fire, a fire service officer told ANI.

No deaths or casualties had been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

