Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired 'Bharat, Bhagya, Vidhata - Nation First' program held in Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, dignitaries were honoured with the 'Feelings Pride of India Award 2025' for their significant contributions to nation-building through outstanding work in social service, art, sports, science, spirituality, and efforts to preserve the nation's culture and prosperity, according to a release.

At the award distribution ceremony, Governor Acharya Devvrat stated that it is a matter of fortune for any society when its distinguished individuals come together to contribute to the holistic development of that society. He mentioned that all the dignitaries receiving awards today are sincerely working to advance the country in various fields and extended his best wishes to all awardees.

Acharya Devvrat, referencing to the Vedas, conveyed that God is found by those who perceive their soul in others and see all beings as a reflection of their soul. When a person broadens their mindset and adopts the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", only then do they achieve true self-realization.

Referring to the five principles laid down by Lord Mahavir Swami -- non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy, and non-possession -- the Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat emphasized that these are timeless and universal values. He stated that truth is the highest virtue, while falsehood can never endure. In the same spirit, he urged individuals to embrace the path of peace by integrating non-violence, honesty, self-restraint, and simplicity into their daily lives.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered the country toward a transformative new direction. Under his leadership, India has risen to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is steadily progressing toward becoming the third-largest. Our villages, cities, roads, railway stations, and airports are undergoing remarkable transformations. However, with this rapid growth comes a pressing concern--health. Diseases such as cancer, heart attacks, and diabetes are spreading at an alarming rate. This surge is largely attributed to the presence of harmful urea and pesticides in milk, vegetables, and grains, a consequence of chemical farming. The solution lies in embracing natural farming practices," he said.

Governor Acharya Devvrat further highlighted that in Gujarat, over 9 lakh farmers are actively practicing natural farming as part of the state's natural farming campaign.

On this occasion, the Governor Devvratji expressed his happiness and said that Feelings Multimedia Limited, working in the media sector, has been spreading positive thoughts among nearly 30 to 35 lakh people in 55 countries for the past 27 years. He added that this organization is working to connect humanity with Indian values and congratulated Atulbhai Shah, Managing Director of Feelings Multimedia Limited.

During the Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Award Ceremony, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, while paying tribute to the divine spirit of all martyrs on the 106th remembrance day of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, stated that our country is swiftly advancing toward the centenary of its independence. India, once freed from British rule, owes its destiny to the heroic sacrifices of countless brave martyrs. These courageous individuals, who gave their all in the struggle for independence and self-rule, are the true architects of India's future.

The Chief Minister stated that the current Amrit Kaal of independence, achieved through the sacrifice and dedication of countless known and unknown heroes, is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has termed the coming 25 years leading up to the centenary of independence as the "Kartavya Kaal" (Era of Duty). He added that today's award ceremony, which honours talents who keep the spirit of "Nation First" at heart, is indeed commendable.

The Chief Minister added that inspired by greats like Mahatma Gandhi, Iron Man Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Subhash Chandra Bose, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, and Dr. Abdul Kalam, we have found a new direction in shaping the destiny of independent India. Today, in the era of knowledge, science, research, and technology, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Speaking about the development of the state and country under Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister said that Gujarat has had the privilege of becoming the architect of India's destiny under his guidance for the past two decades.

"The double-engine government in the state has established numerous development benchmarks. Under Shri Narendra Modi's good governance, Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country. It was under his leadership that Gujarat became the first state in India to have a Gas Grid, Electric Grid, and Water Grid. It was also under his leadership that Narmada's waters were delivered to the remotest villages of Kutch through a well-planned canal network. With policies in new sectors such as Gujarat's New Industrial Policy, Renewable Energy Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy, Startup and Biotechnology Policy, Sports, Drone, and Semiconductor, Gujarat has today established itself as a policy-driven state in the country. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the country's first and only financial tech city - GIFT City - has become India's gateway for global fintech. Gujarat is also taking the lead in the semiconductor sector in the country." B hpendra Patel.

The Chief Minister further added that the year 2025 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the centenary year of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. "This year also marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. All these celebrations will become occasions to shape Viksit Bharat with pride in our heritage and to become the architects of India's destiny," he said.

CM Patel urged everyone to contribute toward the nine resolutions given by the Prime Minister on this unique occasion and participate in building Viksit Bharat.

At this event, Atulbhai Shah, CMD and Editor of Feelings Multimedia, delivered the welcome address, stating that the Feelings Magazine has had lakhs of readers in 55 countries over the last 27 years. He added that Feelings Foundation has been active in the field of humanitarian service through various initiatives for many years.

Present at the occasion were Rashtrasant Acharya Shri Padmasagar Suri Maharaj Saheb, Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijaybhai Rupani, former Judge of the Gujarat and Jharkhand High Courts P. P. Bhatt, former Chief Secretary P. K. Laheri, Padma Shri awarded Gujarati author Dr. Kumarpal Desai, along with spiritual leaders, youth, social workers, industrialists, administrative officers, and film artists. (ANI)

