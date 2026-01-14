By Amit Kumar

Hanol (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): The three-day Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival, from January 13-15, is underway in Palitana Taluka of Bhavnagar district, and was inaugurated by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Agriculture and Family Welfare & Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read | Chandigarh Weather Forecast: City Records Coldest Night in 2 Years at 2.8?C, IMD Predicts Cold Wave and Dense Fog To Persist Until Weekend.

Hanol village has emerged as a living example of Bapu's vision of 'Gram Swaraj' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for 'Adarsh Gram' through the sustained efforts of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking to ANI about Hanol, a Model Village in Gujarat, Union Minister Masukh Mandaviya said that over the past several years, PM Modi has articulated his vision for villages, including prosperous panchayats, skill centres, playgrounds, animal hostels, and cleanliness.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"Our village Hanol celebrates its foundation day for three days, January 13, 14, and 15 every year. This time, especially on the foundation day, the village took a pledge of self-reliance and connected with PM Modi's ideas," he told ANI.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further told ANI that in Hanol village, the sports committee has built two grounds, a cricket field and a traditional playground. These are maintained by the village committee and the village youth.

A youth from our village has been selected for the under-18 national cricket team after playing on this village ground. A daughter from our village has gone on to play handball at the international level. Our Village sports ground has become a sports hub for the entire district. Players from across the district come here to learn and play, and to take the sport into their lives.

"The entire village works together, cooking food, and celebrating festivals. All the decorations you see in the village have been done by the villagers themselves, making this village both self-sufficient and a Model village" he added

Mansukh Mandaviya shares a personal connection with Hanol, as it is his birthplace. He has consistently reviewed development projects here and helped turn the village into a model community.

Under Mandaviya's guidance, numerous innovative projects have been implemented in the areas of basic amenities, sanitation, education, health, agriculture, and village industries to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dream Village' vision.

A villager of Hanol told ANI that the "Gram Panchayat elections of Hanol have been held only once in the history of the village. Thus, for years, a 'Samras' (unanimous) Panchayat has been formed in Hanol village. In this process, the Sarpanch and ward members are elected unopposed, reflecting the village's social unity. For years, the Hanol Gram Panchayat and the villagers have been receiving the benefits of being a Samras Panchayat."

Ramesh Bhai villager of Hanol, told ANI that, "Most infrastructural facilities are available in the village. There are road facilities, a drainage system, water lines, and streetlights. Government bus services are available up to the Taluka level. There are primary schools, a health sub-centre, a Panchayat Bhavan, and a shopping centre managed by village authorities. The stepwell and lake have been renovated; the lake has been transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' with tree plantation along its banks and play equipment for children installed nearby. At the village outskirts, a modern bird-house (Pakshighar) has been built, which is two-storied and equipped with a lift facility."

During the Atmanirbhar Hanol Mahotsav-2026, various programmes have been organised to showcase Atmanirbhar Hanol.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the 'Atmanirbhar Hanol Mahotsav-2026' on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)