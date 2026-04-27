Tokyo [Japan], April 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Japan's Hokkaido region in the early hours of Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a post on X.

According to the agency, the quake occurred at 05:24 JST (01:54 IST), recording a seismic intensity of "5+" in the central Tokachi region. Authorities also reported a separate reading of intensity "5-" in parts of the same region.

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The JMA urged residents to remain alert for further updates and possible aftershocks. "Those in affected areas, do not panic," the agency said, advising people in regions experiencing strong tremors to act calmly.

As per Kyodo News, the country has not yet issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake.

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No immediate reports of major damage or casualties have been confirmed so far.

Further details awaited.

This comes days after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on April 20, with a tsunami warning issued, the country's weather agency said.

An 80-centimetre tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japanese Met Agency said. The 4:53 p.m. quake registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, state media Kyodo cited.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan," the USGS said. The earthquake's magnitude was initially estimated to be 7.4 but was later revised up. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of quakes of a similar scale for a week, Kyodo reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the quake struck at a depth of 10 km. The Japanese weather agency issued tsunami warnings for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, forecasting tsunami waves of up to 3 meters to arrive immediately.

No abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures or at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants in Fukushima Prefecture, according to their operators, as per the Kyodo news agency.

Addressing reporters at her office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in quake-affected areas to evacuate to higher ground. JR East said it has suspended services of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)