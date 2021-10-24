Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 16 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,418, the state health department said.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Centre of Hold Meeting With States Over Soaring Edible Oil Prices Head of the Festival.

With no new COVID-19 fatality, the death toll in Gujarat remained unchanged at 10,087, the department said in a release.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 1,410 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,16,167 with 20 patients getting discharged during the day, it said, adding the state is now left with 164 active cases.

District-wise, Valsad reported six new cases, Surat four, Vadodara three, Navsari two, and Ahmedabad one case, the department said.

A total of 85,082 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6.87 crore, it said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,651 and 10,643 respectively. There are four active cases in the UT, which has reported as many deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,418, new cases 16, death toll 10,087, discharged 8,16,167, active cases 164, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)