Ahmedabad, May 5 (PTI) With the addition of 25 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, Gujarat's infection tally reached 12,24,429, the state health department said.

As no death linked to the infection was reported during the day, the fatality count in the state remained unchanged at 10,943, it said, adding that 14 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such individuals to 12,13,365.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 121.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,429; new cases 25; death toll 10,943; recoveries 12,13,365; active cases 121 and people tested so far - figures not released.

