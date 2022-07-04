Vadodara, Jul 4 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured in a blast in an electric furnace of a powder coating firm in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday, a police official said.

Dilawar Kachwala (70), the owner of Kachwala Brothers, a powder coating firm located in Sardar Estate, was injured in the blast and died while being taken to a hospital, said sub inspector Shailesh Vasava of Bapod police station.

"The two injured have been hospitalized. The blast did not cause a fire but it left the structure heavily damaged," fire officer Nikunj Azad said.

