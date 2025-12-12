Valsad (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Friday at a plastics raw material company in Gujarat's Valsad, with local fire authorities deploying multiple fire tenders to douse the blaze.

Visuals from Tumb village in Umbergaon taluka, Valsad, showed multiple firefighting officials carrying water containers to douse the flames engulfing the godown.

While no casualties have been reported so far, firefighting operations are underway, with at atleast six fire tenders on site. More information is awaited.

On Thursday evening, December 11, a massive fire broke out at a godown in Gujarat's Surat.

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek told ANI, "Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread."

"About 50 fire personnel are carrying out the operation. No casualties have been reported". (ANI)

