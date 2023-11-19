A massive fire broke out in a company in the Umargam GIDC area of Valsad district in Gujarat on Sunday, November 19. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. So far, there are no reports of any loss of life in this incident. The fire spread due to the large quantity of chemicals in the company. Hyderabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Garment Store, Firefighters on the Scene.

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a company in the Umargam GIDC area of Valsad district. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, there was no loss of life in this incident. The fire spread due to the large quantity of chemicals in the company. 5 fire tenders… pic.twitter.com/SuURkvwIQD — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)