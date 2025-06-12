Visuals from site of the airplane crash in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): A 38-year-old nurse Ranjitha Gopakimar hailing from Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was among the victims of the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, her family confirmed.

A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport today, striking a doctors' hostel and claiming numerous lives.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Announces INR 1 Crore Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims.

Kerala BJP chief and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandesekhar posted on X, "Tributes to Ranjitha R. Nair from Kozhencherry, who lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash."

https://x.com/RajeevRC_X/status/1933154093981380789

Also Read | Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?.

Ranjitha who worked as a nurse in the United Kingdom was on the ill-fated flight has been confirmed to be dead, her relatives also said.

She is survived by her two children and her mother who currently reside in Thiruvalla.

Meanwhile, a person from Surat, Mahendra Vasandiya told ANI that his younger brother and wife were part of the AI flight and were on their way to meet their daughter in London.

"My younger brother and his wife were on board and they were on their way to meet their daughter in London... I have no information yet," Vasandiya stated.

Udaipur District Magistrate Namit Mehta also stated that so far four residents of Rajasthan's Udaipur district were among the 242 people on board the Air India flight.

According to Udaipur district administration authorities, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has spoken with the affected families and assured them of all necessary assistance.

"As per initial information, there were four passengers from Udaipur district on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister has spoken to their family members... The administration stands with them, and all necessary help will be extended. The families have been contacted," Mehta told reporters.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)