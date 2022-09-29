Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Bhavnagar during his two-day visit to his home state starting on Thursday.

People showered flower petals on PM Modi's car as he held a roadshow in Bhavnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in the city. The port will be developed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore and will have the state-of-the-art infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will have an ultra-modern container terminal, multipurpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network.

PM Modi also inaugurated a regional science centre in Bhavnagar, spread over 20 acres and built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. The centre has several theme-based galleries including the marine aquatic gallery, automobile gallery, and the Nobel Prize gallery. The centre will provide a creative platform for children.

During the programme, the prime minister also inaugurated various other projects including package 7 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd.) project; and laid the foundation stone of projects including package 9 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister held a roadshow. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the Prime Minister as his cavalcade moved forward. (ANI)

