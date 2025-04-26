Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Police has launched its biggest-ever operation against illegal Bangladeshi residents in the state.

As part of this operation, in just one night, Ahmedabad Police arrested 890 and Surat Police apprehended 134 illegal Bangladeshi residents.

Today, from the office of the Surat Police Commissioner, Minister of State for Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi held a video conference with police chiefs, range heads, and senior officers of law and order and intelligence across all districts, instructing them to intensify the operation and thoroughly investigate all activities of the Bangladeshis, taking strict action wherever needed.

Meanwhile, at a press conference at the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner's office, State Police Chief Shri Vikas Sahay shared detailed information about the operation.

State Police Chief Shri Vikas Sahay stated that investigations are ongoing into criminal networks from Bengal involved in creating fake documents. After completing legal procedures, the arrested Bangladeshis will be deported back to Bangladesh.

This operation is a crucial step towards curbing illegal infiltration and criminal activities in the state, and the Gujarat Police plans to intensify such actions in the coming days.

Harsh Sanghavi has warned all illegal Bangladeshi residents to voluntarily surrender at police stations within two days, or else strict action will be taken against them.

Strict instructions have also been given to take decisive action against those providing shelter to these illegal infiltrators.

Major Operation: Last night, Gujarat Police launched a statewide operation, resulting in the arrest of 890 illegal Bangladeshis in Ahmedabad and 134 in Surat.

Most of these Bangladeshis had settled across Gujarat and other Indian states using fake documents created in Bengal. A detailed investigation into these cases is being conducted at the Joint Interrogation Centre.

Some of the Bangladeshis were found to have previous involvement in crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other illegal activities.

Among the four arrested Bangladeshis, two are suspected to be operatives of Al-Qaeda sleeper cells, and investigations into their activities are ongoing. (ANI)

