Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in Modasa area of Gujarat's Aravalli district on Tuesday in an effort to revamp the party to strengthen its organisation by empowering District Congress Committees, and to "introduce a new system of accountability."

Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat to launch the party's campaign. This is in line with party president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for 2025 to be the "year of organisational reforms." This commitment was also reiterated during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad a week ago.

https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/1911990829184336245

Congress's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, while talking about Gandhi's visit, wrote on X, "Today and tomorrow, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat to kickstart this process. He will be launching the INC's Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan in Modasa, Aravalli district. The first objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering District Congress Committees and their Presidents, and by introducing a new system of accountability."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has previously told the Congress workers in Gujarat that there is a need to purge certain people from the party who are "hand in glove" with the BJP.

"If we want to build a relationship (with people), then we have to do two things, the first task is to separate these two groups (loyalists and BJP supporters), strict action has to be taken. Even if we have to remove ten, fifteen, even twenty or thirty people, then we should remove them," Gandhi said while addressing party workers on March 9.

Criticising those who might be working for the BJP, Gandhi continued, "You are working for the BJP from the inside. Go out and see how you work from the outside. You don't have a place here."

Earlier today, party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the party's initiative will give a new direction to the party.

"Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Rahul Gandhi ji is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. This new initiative by Rahul Gandhi will give a new direction to the party," the party leader told reporters in Ahmedabad.

Rahul Gandhi will address the orientation program for District Observers at around 3 pm at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in Ahmedabad.

With the revamp of the party in mind, Congress has also started discussing poll strategy with its alliance partner for the upcoming Bihar elections, which will be held later this year.

Earlier today, a meeting between Congress leaders and the Rashtriya Janata Dal was also held in Delhi at the Congress president's residence. The Rae Bareli MP was also present during the meeting with Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

