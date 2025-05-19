Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI): Rajkot Police on Monday demolished 60 illegal constructions belonging to habitual offenders linked to 38 individuals, with multiple offenses, including murder, attempted murder, and loot.

The action was taken following directions from the Gujarat Home Minister and DGP to identify and take action against such offenders.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the state government and police are committed to taking strict action against individuals who occupy government land and engage in criminal activities.

"Under CM Bhupendra Patel's guidance, state government and police have a clear resolution that if anyone commits a crime and occupies the state's government land, we will not let it happen... All the places in Rajkot that have been a hub for illegal activities will be demolished... Strictest action will be taken against all these people. The state government stands with all the people who work peacefully and hard...," said Sanghavi.

Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jagdish, said that the police had prepared a list of 30 habitual offenders and were asked to identify any illegal constructions or unauthorised electricity connections linked to them.

"More than 60 illegal constructions belonging to 38 criminals with multiple offences, such as murder, attempt to murder, and loot, were destroyed," said DCP Jagdish. He added that some of these offenders have over 10 cases registered against them. (ANI)

