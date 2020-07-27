Ahmedabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,052 new coronaviruscases on Monday, taking the statewide tally to 56,874, while 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

With the death of 22 COVID-19 patients, fatalities rose to 2,348, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 41,380 after 1,015 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, the department said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,146 with the condition of 81 patients being critical, it added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,874, new cases 1,052, deaths 2,348, discharged 41,380, active cases 13,146, people tested so far 6,67,844.

