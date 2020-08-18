Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally of to 80,942, the state health department said.

With 20 more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll in the state rose to 2,822, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 63,710 with 1,131 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, the department said.

Tests were conducted on 57,234 samples in the last 24 hours at the rate of 880.52 tests per day per million population, the department said in a release.

With this, the total number of samples collected so far in the state rose to 14,15,598, it said.

