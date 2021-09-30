Ahmedabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took its caseload to 8,25,936, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

With no fatality reported during the day due to the pandemic, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082.

There are 158 active cases in the state, including four patients who are on ventilator.

With 18 persons getting discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries stood at 8,15,696.

As many as 6.09 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have administered in Gujarat so far, including over 4.24 lakh doses given on Thursday.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the local authorities.

There are zero active cases in the territory at present.

Of total 10,642 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four died while 10,638 recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,25,936, New cases 20, Total deaths 10,082 (unchanged), Total recoveries 8,15,696, Active cases 158.

