Ahmedabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday added 53 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 8,24,200, while its toll stood at 10,073 with no fresh fatality, an official from the state health department said.

This is the third time this week that the state has not reported a single new casualty fatality, the official said.

At least 258 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,976, he said, adding that the state's recovery rate now stands at 98.64 per cent.

The state is now left with 1,151 active cases, of which eight patients are in a critical condition, the official said.

Ahmedabad and Surat districts reported 11 new cases, followed by Devbhumi Dwarka with four, and Jamnagar with two, among others, he said.

As per official data, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,556 with four new cases.

The Union Territory is now left with 24 active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for three days.

At least 3,02,282 beneficiaries took the jab during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 2,76,27,473.

As many as 1,54,651 people in the age group of 18-44 years took the vaccine, of which 11,232 received their second shot, said the department.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,200 new cases 53, death toll 10,073, discharged 8,12,976, active cases 1,151, people tested so far - figures not released.

