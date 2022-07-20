Ahmedabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 894 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 12,45,008, the state health department said.

A total of 691 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 12,28,955, it said.

With no new fatality, the total death figure remains unchanged at 10,954.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 5,099 and eight of these patients are on a ventilator support, it said in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 303 new cases, Vadodara 81, Surat 78, and Mehsana 45 cases, among others.

As many as 1.93 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, which pushed vaccination count in the state to 11.28 crore.

There are eight active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, with two new cases and two recoveries, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,45,008, new cases 894, death toll 10,954, recoveries 12,28,955, active cases 5,099, people tested so far - figures not released.

