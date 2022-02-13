Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, raising its tally to 12,15,290 and toll to 10,808, a state health department official said.

The discharge of 3,022 people during this period increased the recovery count to 11,90,271, leaving the state with 14,211 active cases, including 103 patients on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 416 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 336, Surat 94, and Rajkot 56 cases, among others. Vadodara reported four deaths, followed by three in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar," he said.

A government release said 78,107 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, which took the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.10 crore.

One new case and two recoveries in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu took the tally to 11,400 and the number of people discharged to 11,367, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of 29.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,15,290, new cases 1,274, death toll 10,808, discharged 11,90,271, active cases 14,211, people tested so far - figures not released.

